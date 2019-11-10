POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Sinking suburban 'home' drifts down Thames in watery climate protest
Extinction Rebellion organise a floating mock-up of a typical English home in River Thames, in a protest to demand politicians act on climate crisis.
Sinking suburban 'home' drifts down Thames in watery climate protest
A white microwave oven bobbed in the water next to the large model house, complete with drainpipes and chimney stack, which wallowed half-submerged in the river’s brownish waters not far from Tower Bridge. / Reuters
November 10, 2019

A floating mock-up of a typical British suburban home was seen slowly sinking into the Thames in central London on Sunday in a protest organised by Extinction Rebellion to demand politicians fighting a December 12 general election act on climate crisis.

A white microwave oven bobbed in the water next to the large model house, complete with drainpipes and chimney stack, which wallowed half-submerged in the river’s brownish waters not far from Tower Bridge.

Extinction Rebellion staged the protest as parts of northern and central England were struggling with the aftermath of floods that began last week when severe storms brought a month’s rainfall in less than 24 hours.

"We are watching, in real-time, as people’s lives are destroyed around the world and in the UK; unless action is taken to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero, these tragedies are set to worsen," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement.

Coastal flooding

Recommended

The danger climate change poses to societies around the world were underlined last month when a study found that 300 million people would be at risk of coastal flooding by 2050 — three times the number previously thought.

The study by Climate Central, a US-based climate science organisation, showed that large parts of London and coastal and low-lying areas in Britain would be among the areas at risk unless adequate sea defences were built.

"Despite our government’s denial, this is a national disaster creeping ever closer to the capital," Extinction Rebellion said.

The group, which was launched in London just over a year ago, has organised colorful protests and mass acts of civil disobedience in Britain and other countries to press its demands for faster action to cut emissions and halt the accelerating loss of plant and animal species.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister