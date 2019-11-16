Katie Zelem had to leave Manchester United to chase her dream, just to get a chance of making a career out of playing the game she loves.

Zelem’s journey — from the return to United to becoming captain and a face of Adidas marketing — captures the rapid advances in women’s football in England.

“Everyone is seeing it,” Zelem told The Associated Press, “and even my own friends are saying, ‘Oh I have seen you on this billboard’ and ‘I have seen you doing this and I've seen you doing that.’

“That's my own friends that maybe previously haven’t seen it.”

With attendances rising since the Women’s World Cup, England is staging a first Women’s Football Weekend while the men’s Premier League is on hiatus for international games. Sitting in fourth place in its maiden Women’s Super League campaign, United plays on Sunday at unbeaten leader Chelsea.

Zelem should be leading out United wearing the captain’s armband. But in 2013, leaving United’s youth setup was the only choice for Zelem as there was no senior team to graduate into.

Liverpool — the longstanding fiercest rival to the United men’s team — gave Zelem a route into the WSL. A season at Italy followed before United finally decided to restart the women’s team that was disbanded 13 years earlier and its locally born former student received a professional contract.

“They really involve us in all aspects of the club and they support us in every way,” Zelem said. “It's really good to see that the club are really invested in the women's side of the game.”

One of the world’s richest soccer clubs not having a women’s team was an unwelcome distinction it shared with Real Madrid until 2018.

Zelem has witnessed the struggle to earn a living as a footballer not just early on at United, but also at Juventus.

There are growing calls to abolish an Italian law that classifies female players as amateurs so restricts them from earning more than $33,000 (30,000 euros) per year.

“If they want to bring better players in and they want to continue to develop the league,” Zelem said, “they’re going to have to look at that.”

The WSL is leading the way as the only European women’s competition that mandates teams to give players full-time jobs.

“Now we are all fully professional,” Zelem said, “we can just continue to strive for more.”

But while her World Cup-winning American counterparts sue for equal pay, Zelem knows players in England are not in a place yet to lobby for parity with men.

“At Old Trafford they've got 75,000 there every week (for the men’s team) and obviously we're not quite at that stage yet,” the 23-year-old midfielder said. “So until you can generate that revenue yourself, it's difficult to support the argument for equal pay.

“But we just continue to strive for more and more and an increase in pay is what we want really and what people are after.”

Zelem played in front of a WSL record crowd of 31,213 in the season opener when Manchester City used its main men’s stadium for the derby.

Chelsea attracted about 25,000 fans to Stamford Bridge for its WSL opener against Tottenham in September, but the visit of United on Sunday will be at the usual women’s team home of Kingsmeadow, the south London stadium with just over 2,000 seats.

United has no plans yet to open the far bigger Old Trafford for women’s football. Casey Stoney’s team uses Leigh Sports Village where attendances have hovered around 2,000-3,000 this season in the WSL.