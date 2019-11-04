Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Sunday that "the worst is yet to come" with an oil spill that has affected more than 200 beaches on the country's coast.

"What came so far and what was collected is a small amount of what was spilled," Bolsonaro said in an interview with Record television.

He said he did not know if additional oil would impact his country's coastline, but that "everything indicates that the currents went to the coast of Brazil."

Oil slicks have been appearing for three months off the coast of northeast Brazil and fouling beaches along a 2,000-kilometre area of Brazil's most celebrated shoreline.

Crews and volunteers have cleaned up tonnes of oil on the beaches.