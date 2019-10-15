POLITICS
EURO 2020 quals: Turkey draw France 1-1, top group
France, the home team scored the opening goal in the 76th minute, with a header by Olivier Giroud from a corner kick. However, Turkey gave a quick response with its own header goal by Kaan Ayhan in the 82nd minute.
October 15, 2019

Turkey's national football team drew France 1-1 in an away match on Monday to remain at top of Group H in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

At Monday's showdown at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, the latest World Cup champions France dominated the goalless first half at home.

The home team scored the opening goal in the 76th minute, with a header by Olivier Giroud from a corner kick.

However, Turkey gave a quick response with its own header goal by Kaan Ayhan in the 82nd minute.

Turkish players celebrated by making a soldier's salute to dedicate their goal to the Turkish soldiers who are currently in Syria's north for Operation Peace Spring.

The celebration was not televised by French TV direction.

Top two teams in each group will qualify directly for UEFA EURO 2020.

Both Turkey and France have big chances to reach EURO final.

On Friday, Turkey beat Albania 1-0 in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers to top the Group H.

Meanwhile France won against Iceland 1-0 in Friday's away game to chase Turkey perseveringly in the group standings.

Turkey won six games out of eight group matches to score 19 points.

Sitting on the second spot, France also earned 19 points in eight matches.

Iceland were on the third spot as they had 15 points.

In June, Turkey defeated France for the first time ever in its history, 2-0, to lead the Group H.

SOURCE:AA
