POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Maurice the rooster scores victory in battle for France's soul
Owner of famed French rooster emerged victorious from a legal battle with her neighbours over his early-morning crowing, with a court upholding the bird's right to sing in the day.
Maurice the rooster scores victory in battle for France's soul
Maurice, the rooster of Corinne Fesseau, whose loud crows landed him in court after being accused of noise pollution, is pictured in Saint-Pierre-d'Oleron, France, August 31, 2019. / Reuters Archive
September 5, 2019

A French court ruled on Thursday that a rooster called Maurice could continue his dawn crowing despite complaints from neighbours, in a case the French media has cast as a battle between the old rural way of life and modern values creeping in from the city.

One of Maurice's owners, Corinne Fesseau, said the court in Rochefort, western France, rejected a demand from the neighbours that Maurice be silenced.

"Today, Maurice has won a battle for the whole of France," said Fesseau.

Recommended

Decades-long tensions

Maurice, a four-year-old rooster, lives on a small island off France's Atlantic coast. His crowing irritated a neighbour, Jean-Louis Biron, who is from the city and bought a second home next door to Maurice's owners. Biron brought the court case.

Maurice’s case underscores decades-long tensions in France around city dwellers who buy summer homes in the countryside without being ready to cope with the realities of rural life, such as animal noise, odours or insects.

Similar court cases against cows and church bells have been filed in France, but none with the same emotive impact as Maurice the rooster, who has elicited letters of support from as far away as in the US.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister