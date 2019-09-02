Top-ranked defending champion Novak Djokovic retired with a shoulder injury after dropping the first two sets of Sunday's US Open last-16 match against Stan Wawrinka.

Swiss 23rd seed and 2016 champion Wawrinka led Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 when the Serb quit, having received treatment on his troublesome left shoulder before the start of the third set.

"It's never the way you want to finish a match. I'm sorry for Novak. He's an amazing champion," Wawrinka said.

Djokovic, who has won four of the past five Grand Slam events and 16 overall, had struggled with a painful left shoulder during his second-round win over Juan Ignacio Londero.