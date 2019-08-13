Scientists are a step closer to finding the first effective treatments for the deadly Ebola haemorrhagic fever after two potential drugs showed a survival rate of as much as 90% in a clinical trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the US health authority co-funding the research said Monday.

Two experimental drugs –– Regen eron's REGN-EB3 and a monoclonal antibody called mAb114 –– were both developed using antibodies harvested from survivors of Ebola infection.

The treatments are now going to be offered to all patients in DRC, according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

REGN-EB3 and mAb114 "are the first drugs that, in a scientifically sound study, have clearly shown a significant diminution in mortality for people with Ebola virus disease," Anthony Fauci, director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said.

They showed "clearly better" results in patients in a trial of four potential treatments being conducted during the world's second-largest Ebola outbreak in history, now entering its second year in DRC.

The study began last November in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but its current phase has been halted and all future patients switched over to the treatments that have shown positive results, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement.

The drugs improved survival rates from the disease more than two other treatments being tested –– ZMapp, made by Mapp Biopharmaceutical, and Remdesivir, made by Gilead Sciences –– and those products will be now dropped, Fauci, one of the researchers co-leading the trial, said.

Fauci explained that the trial was designed to include 725 people, but was halted by an independent board when it had enrolled 681 people because at that point, one of the drugs, REGN-EB3 by Regeneron, reached a critical threshold in success, while mAb114 was not far behind.

Data has so far been analyzed for 499 people from the cohort of 681.

In this group, mortality dropped to 29 per cent with REGN-EB3 and with mAb114 it fell to 34 per cent, said Fauci –– compared to a rate of between 60 and 67 per cent in the general population when the disease is not treated by a drug.