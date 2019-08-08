Tokyo Olympics organisers launched a second ticket lottery on Thursday after unexpectedly high local demand forced them to reevaluate their Japanese sales strategy earlier this year.

Organisers said 5.12 million people had applied during the opening domestic lottery in May with only 960,000 able to get their hands on at least one ticket for their favourite events.

Over three million tickets were sold during that opening phase.

The more than four million applicants who were unsuccessful in that opening lottery will now have a second chance with some 680,000 tickets available in the supplementary lottery for sports including soccer, baseball and basketball.