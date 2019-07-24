FIFA banned a senior African soccer official for 10 years on Wednesday for financial wrongdoing, including taking funds from a campaign tackling Ebola.

FIFA said its ethics judges banned Musa Bility, a member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) executive committee, for 10 years and fined him $507,200 (500,000 Swiss francs).

In December 2015, Bility was blocked as a FIFA presidential candidate after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld a ruling that he failed an integrity check. That election was won two months later by current president Gianni Infantino.

Bility's plan to block FIFA in Africa

The Liberian businessman's ban from all soccer duties was announced days after he said he would appeal to CAS against a FIFA-backed plan to send its top administrator from Zurich to oversee the troubled African soccer body.

Bility, who is from Liberia and a CAF executive committee member for last two years, said he will ask the Swiss-based CAS to declare invalid the agreement by which FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura will be sent on a secondment to overhaul the African governing body.

Bility said he also wants to ask the court to compel CAF to start a forensic audit of its finances, which he said the executive committee had previously agreed to but CAF president Ahmad Ahmad then stalled.

Ahmad was reported in March to FIFA's ethics committee for alleged corruption and harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy. Fahmy was then fired.

FIFA's Bility investigation