Why a full night’s sleep is important
Sleep deprivation can lead to a dramatic fall in concentration levels that can cause accidents and as well as long term health issues, such as heart disease and obesity.
July 19, 2019

With the demands of modern living, sleep is a luxury few get to enjoy as much as they would like.

Children, an abrupt alarm clock telling you to get ready for school or work, or a noisy neighbour can force you to wake up long before you are fully rested.

While most of us can operate on very little sleep, the lack of adequate rest has consequences beyond bags under your eyes.

Here we look at some of the effects of not getting your full 40 winks.

Long term health problems

Lack of sleep can dramatically contribute to high blood pressure and heart disease, as well as cause depression, anxiety, obesity and even lead to suicide.

Weight gain

Genetics, diet, eating habits, and stress contribute to weight gain but lack of sleep also plays a role. Not sleeping can bring about hormonal changes that increase appetite and make it harder to keep weight off.

Emotional instability

Not sleeping can cause people to be in a worse mood than they would have been if they were fully rested, perhaps explaining the grumpy faces on your morning commute.

Reduced mental functions

Researchers say that the brains neural networks repair themselves during sleep. Accordingly, not getting enough sleep impairs the brain's ability to carry out such fixes, resulting in lower brain function and slower reactions.

Shift work can wreak havoc on your internal clock

According to researchers, working irregular patterns has a similar effect on the body as jet lag. Shift workers are, as a result, more prone to disease and mental health issues.

Lack of sleep can cause deaths

It’s no secret why motorways in many countries ask drivers to make regular stops at service stations. The drop in concentration that comes with tiredness can cause accidents. 

SOURCE:TRT World
