With the demands of modern living, sleep is a luxury few get to enjoy as much as they would like.

Children, an abrupt alarm clock telling you to get ready for school or work, or a noisy neighbour can force you to wake up long before you are fully rested.

While most of us can operate on very little sleep, the lack of adequate rest has consequences beyond bags under your eyes.

Here we look at some of the effects of not getting your full 40 winks.

Long term health problems

Lack of sleep can dramatically contribute to high blood pressure and heart disease, as well as cause depression, anxiety, obesity and even lead to suicide.

Weight gain

Genetics, diet, eating habits, and stress contribute to weight gain but lack of sleep also plays a role. Not sleeping can bring about hormonal changes that increase appetite and make it harder to keep weight off.