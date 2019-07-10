POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Thousands of animals saved in global crackdown on wildlife crime
Covering 109 countries, Interpol's Operation Thunderball seized some 23 primates, 30 big cats, more than 4,300 birds, nearly 1,500 live reptiles and close to 10,000 turtles and tortoises.
Thousands of animals saved in global crackdown on wildlife crime
In this photo provided by Interpol on July 10, 2019, a lion cub (Panthera Leo) is seen inside a cage. The cub, detected in India by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and West Bengal Forest Department, is en route to the United Kingdom from Bangladesh. / AP
July 10, 2019

Police across the globe have seized thousands of wild animals, including primates and big cats, and arrested nearly 600 suspects in a vast crackdown on illegal wildlife smuggling, Interpol said on Wednesday.

Covering 109 countries, the operation was carried out in coordination with the World Customs Organization (WCO), with investigators homing in on trafficking routes and crime hotspots, the international policing body said.

Dubbed Operation Thunderball, the Singapore-based investigation sought to target transnational crime networks seeking to profit from wildlife smuggling activities. It was the third such Interpol mission in recent years.

An Interpol spokeswoman said police were holding 582 suspects with further arrests and prosecutions expected to follow.

Among the animals seized were 23 primates, 30 big cats, more than 4,300 birds, nearly 1,500 live reptiles and close to 10,000 turtles and tortoises, Interpol said.

Flourishing online trade

Recommended

They also confiscated 440 elephant tusks and an additional 545 kilogrammes of ivory, the organisation said, pointing to a flourishing illegal wildlife trade online.

In Spain, 21 people were arrested, thanks to an online investigation, and in Italy, a similar probe led police to seize 1,850 birds.

"Wildlife crime not only strips our environment of its resources, it also has an impact through the associated violence, money laundering and fraud," said Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock.

Interpol said slight declines in the seizures of certain species were a sign that continued enforcement efforts were bearing fruit and that compliance levels were improving.

"It is vital that we stop criminals from putting livelihoods, security, economies and the sustainability of our planet at risk by illegally exploiting wild flora and fauna," said Ivonne Higuero, secretary general of CITES, an endangered species organisation.

Interpol has previously carried out similar large-scale crackdowns in 2017 and 2018 that netted seizures worth several million dollars.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat