Brazilian superstar Neymar wants to return to Barcelona two years after quitting the club to join Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona's vice president said on Thursday.

"What is correct, at the current time, what I have read, what I have heard, which seems exact, is that Neymar wants to come back to Barcelona," Jordi Cardoner told a press conference at the Camp Nou.

But he stressed that Barcelona had made no contact so far with the world's most expensive footballer, who joined the French champions for $252 million.

For the moment, the club acknowledged Neymar's interest in returning to Barcelona but said there was no recruitment effort on their part to re-sign him.

"To say that Barca is working on recruiting Neymar, that is something I cannot agree with," Cardoner said.

"For the moment all that is happening — and not only with Neymar — is that a number of players would like to play for a great club like Barcelona. We will see what happens in a timely fashion."

"We are currently working on the phase of deciding which players we will not be keeping on next season," said Cardoner.