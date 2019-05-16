Animal activists urged Kenya on Thursday to ban the slaughter of donkeys for use in Chinese medicine, a practice which has soared in recent years and decimated African populations of the animal.

Donkey skins are exported to China to make a traditional medicine known as ejiao, which is believed to improve blood circulation, slow ageing, and boost libido and fertility.

It was once the preserve of emperors but is now highly sought after by a burgeoning middle-class.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) said an investigation inside Kenyan slaughterhouses showed animals being cruelly beaten by workers, or dead after long truck journeys from neighbouring countries.

"PETA is calling for Kenya to join many other African nations in banning the slaughter of donkeys. There is simply no need for this cruelty, [the medicine] is not even something that has been shown to be effective," said PETA spokeswoman Ashley Fruno.

China is increasingly looking to Africa to satisfy demand as its own donkey population has nearly halved in recent years.

Several African countries have banned the export of donkey skins and closed Chinese-owned slaughterhouses, meaning thousands are now trucked long distances into Kenya from countries such as Ethiopia and Uganda.

"There are virtually no laws against the abuse of animals on farms or in slaughterhouses in Kenya, so none of the violence captured in the footage is punishable from a legal standpoint," PETA said in a statement.

The government has not responded to a request for comment.

John Kariuki, the manager of a slaughterhouse where alleged abuse was observed, said: "Whoever saw donkeys beaten inside my slaughterhouse is a liar and should look for something else to talk about."

Skinned alive

Alex Mayers of the UK-based animal welfare organisation The Donkey Sanctuary said stories about the trade first began emerging in 2016, with tales of people waking up in the morning to find all of their donkeys had been stolen in the night, often skinned a short distance away.

"It started to happen across all corners of Africa, then even wider to Brazil, Peru, Pakistan, all over we were seeing the same photos, the same stories."