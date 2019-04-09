POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Rhino poacher crushed by elephant, devoured by lions in South Africa
Rangers were alerted after the victim's alleged accomplices told his family that he had been crushed to death by an elephant. He said a pride of lions was thought to have been in the area and were believed to have devoured the man's remains.
Rhino poacher crushed by elephant, devoured by lions in South Africa
A 33-month-old black rhino is seen at a game reserve near Cape Town, South Africa, January 8, 2005. / Reuters
April 9, 2019

A suspected rhino poacher was trampled to death by an elephant and his body devoured by lions in South Africa's Kruger National Park, officials said Monday.

South African rangers have recovered the skull of the man in the vast Kruger sanctuary, which has born the brunt of much of the country's poaching crisis.

According to a park spokesman, rangers were alerted after the victim's alleged accomplices told his family that he had been crushed to death by an elephant.

The man's remains were discovered on Thursday after a two day search involving aircraft and rangers on foot, with the help of the victim's accomplices.

"Our field rangers looked around the area and made the unfortunate discovery of a skull. That was the only remaining part of the deceased," Kruger national park spokesman Isaac Phaahla told AFP.

He said a pride of lions was thought to have been in the area and were believed to have devoured the man's remains.

Recommended

"But the family were grateful that at least they have the bone to go and bury and they know what happened," Phaahla said.

Four of the man's accomplices have since been arrested and are expected to appear in court this week.

The demand for rhino horn has placed Africa at the epicentre of a global poaching and trafficking crisis.

South Africa, which is home to about 80 percent of the world rhino population, has been hit hardest, with much of the poaching concentrated on the Kruger park.

In 2018, 769 rhinos were poached in South Africa alone, according to the country's environment ministry. More than 7,100 animals have been killed over the past decade.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat