Japan's Sunwolves will be axed from Super Rugby as the tournament returns to 14 teams from 2021, governing body SANZAAR said on Friday, saying the team was not financially viable.

"SANZAAR was advised by the Japan Rugby Football Union in early March that they would no longer be in a position to financially underwrite the Sunwolves' future participation post 2020," CEO Andy Marinos said in a statement.

Australian media on Wednesday suggested that the competition will become a 14-team, single division tournament.

Currently there are three five-team conferences, forcing at least one team to have a bye each weekend.

The Sunwolves have won only seven of their 43 matches since joining the competition in 2016.