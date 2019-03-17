POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In Ivory Coast, organic chocolate made with a bicycle
“We really want to have a minimal impact on the environment by using as little electricity as possible,” Dana Mroueh, the owner of Mon Choco’s factory says.
In Ivory Coast, organic chocolate made with a bicycle
Dana Mroueh, owner of the handmade organic raw chocolate factory "Mon Choco", grinds cocoa beans with the help of a bicycle in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on January 10, 2019. / Reuters
March 17, 2019

Dana Mroueh’s chocolate factory is a rarity for Ivory Coast and not only because the world’s top cocoa grower produces precious little finished chocolate.

In the middle of the floor of her company Mon Choco’s factory sits a grinding bike, surrounded by trays of carefully sorted cocoa beans. Poured in a funnel, beans are transformed into a paste by a grinder activated through pedalling.

Mroueh, a 40-year-old Ivorian of French-Lebanese descent, oversees the process from the time the beans are selected to when they are transformed into candies, producing organic and environmentally friendly chocolate bars.

“We really want to have a minimal impact on the environment by using as little electricity as possible,” Mroueh said as she supervised a small team of employees in white coats sorting the beans.

“My chocolate is made up of 70 percent cocoa and 30 percent brown sugar. We don’t add cocoa butter or plant oil. It’s only raw cocoa and sugar,” Mroueh said.

TRT World's Sharon Ogunleye has more.  

Recommended

The cocoa industry is threatening to the environment, including by contributing to deforestation. Environmental campaign groups say that Ivory Coast is at risk of losing all its forest cover by 2034.

But organic cocoa beans are difficult to find in Ivory Coast, where the overwhelming majority of farmers use chemicals and insecticides.

As a result, organic chocolate is expensive to produce and caters primarily to the European market. Mon Choco chocolate bars sell for around $2.60 (1,500 CFA francs), a price that is out of reach for most local consumers.

Mon Choco and other initiatives of the kind are developing in Ivory Coast but represent a niche market of only 5,000 tonnes of beans per year, in a country that produces more than 2 million tonnes every year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat