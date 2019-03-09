Pakistan has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against Indian cricketers wearing army camouflage-type caps during an ODI against Australia as border tensions continue between the two nuclear-armed nations.

"The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this?," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was quoted by the local media as saying.

"We think that it is the ICC's responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up," he said.

Indian cricketers wore the military caps in solidarity with Indian paramilitary police killed in a militant attack in the India-administered Kashmir last month.

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also slammed the Indian team in a tweet, saying "it's just not Cricket."

"And if the Indian team will not be stopped, Pak cricket team should wear black bands to remind The World about Indian atrocities in Kashmir," the minister said.

He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to lodge a formal protest against India with ICC.

'A special cap'