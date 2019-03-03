Turkey seeks to turn its eastern cities like Kars into winter destinations for tourists.

The Ministry of Industry and Technology invited international ambassadors from Ankara in the town of Sarikamis in Kars.

Thirty-seven ambassadors came to Kars which lies on the ruins of the Silk Road, an ancient network of trade routes.

"I've been fascinated by the wonderful archeological, historical sites, beautiful sceneries, powder snow. So far I think Japanese people, and Asian people are not charmed by the tourism here. I can tell with confidence, they should come here, winter time," said Japanese Ambassador to Turkey Akio Miyajima.

The Ministry for Tourism said last year, it hosted more than 40 million tourists.