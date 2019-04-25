Manchester City took a big step towards retaining the Premier League title with a 2-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday sending them back to the top of the table.

City have 89 points, one more than rivals Liverpool, with both teams having three games to play – and none of them against top six opponents.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side remain in sixth place with 64 points, outside the Champions League qualification slots as the early promise of the Norwegian's reign dissipates.

Poor performance

United are surely keen to get this season over with and begin the rebuilding they need – they have now lost seven games out of their last nine in all competitions and were outclassed after the break by City's composed, intelligent passing and movement.

Second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane ensured a comfortable win for City, who have now won 11 straight league games.

The form book suggests City should win the title, much to the frustration of Liverpool who have lost just once this season.

However, City captain Vincent Kompany was not getting carried away.

"Nothing is played out yet. Burnley is a difficult away game next and there is plenty to play for, both for us and Liverpool. We will deal with the other games in the next days," said the Belgian.

"We need three wins. We cannot expect the opponent to drop points."