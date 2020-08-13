The English Premiership is set to resume when Sale Sharks play Harlequins, bringing to an end a 159-day hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rugby is the last of the major sports to restart in England and will have the nine rounds of games and play-offs – the top four qualify – crammed into a tight schedule with the Premiership final slated for October 24.

Much has changed, and not only due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Sportsmen have been taking the knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement sparked by the death of unarmed African-American George Floyd after a Minneapolis policeman kneeled on his neck.

Pandemic rules

Covid-19 protocol breaches could carry severe penalty.

Players will bear a heavy responsibility both on and off the pitch.

Should any players breach the strict virus measures and a match subsequently has to be cancelled due to their actions they will incur the wrath of the authorities.

Their opponents will be awarded a 20-0 victory and five points as if it was a bonus point win.

The frenetic nature of the rescheduled season which includes midweek matches will not allow for games to be postponed to a later date.

Those games that are cancelled by the government or authorities due to local lockdowns will be called a draw and each side will be awarded two points each.

The decision would be ratified by a Premiership Rugby panel.

"If a club is unavailable through Covid-19 then the opposition get a 20-point win," said Steve Diamond, Sharks' director of rugby.

"We are in Greater Manchester. If there was a lockdown here and Exeter Chiefs were coming up the following week and they couldn't play, then the points are shared."

Diamond – whose side lie second ahead of the final nine rounds – has provided some entertainment for the players to prevent them getting bored.

He has had a pool table and table tennis set installed on the two coaches used to ferry the players to and from away matches.

There have been 20 positive cases among players since Premiership clubs began testing on July 6.