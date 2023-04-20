At least 67 million children have missed out entirely or partially on vaccines between 2019 and 2021 due to lockdowns and disruptions to healthcare caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, UNICEF said in a new report.

Of those, 48 million missed out entirely, the UN children's agency's report, titled "The State of the World's Children 2023: For Every Child, Vaccination" revealed on Wednesday.

"Vaccines save lives, but far too many children in the world are not being vaccinated. The Covid-19 pandemic only added to their numbers," said the report.

It said that "in the past three years, more than a decade of hard-earned gains in routine childhood immunisation have been eroded," adding that getting back on track will be challenging.

"In percentage terms, the share of vaccinated children fell 5 percentage points to 81 percent. In other words, around one in five children worldwide were not fully protected against vaccine-preventable diseases."

"Worryingly, the backsliding during the pandemic came at the end of a decade when, in broad terms, growth in childhood immunisation had stagnated," said the report.