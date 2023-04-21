Hundreds of thousands of Americans travel across the Mexican border every year to the tiny town of Los Algodones, in search not of sun and sand, but root canals and veneers.

Around 600 dentists cram the four main streets of the town, offering procedures at just a fraction of the cost in the United States.

"It's the highest concentration of dentists per square kilometre in the world," jokes one of the men jostling for customers near the border checkpoint.

Los Algodones is better known to Americans as "Molar City," a nickname that spread by word of mouth long before the internet made shopping around for healthcare easier.

The town long ago embraced the moniker, and now operates a website — molarcity.org — to help potential patients choose doctors and resolve travel logistics.

Competition is fierce, with colourful signs hanging off every balcony, flyers advertising discounts for whitening, extractions and implants.

Despite so many dentists, there is still plenty of demand to go around.

During its November to April high season, Molar City's 7,000 population almost doubles with day-tripping Americans.

Even in the sweltering summer months, around 2,000 people come daily from US border states like California, Arizona or New Mexico.

Cost equivalent to Tesla

A look at any dentist's price list reveals just why the place is so popular.

"In California my dentist wanted to put the equivalent of a Tesla in my mouth," quips Rene, a 65-year-old from California whose first visit to Molar City is for four implants.