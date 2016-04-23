Turkish leaders have attended on Friday the opening ceremony of EXPO 2016 gardening show in the country's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

The first EXPO of Turkey, it is also one of the largest horticultural shows around the world.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said EXPO 2016 had been accepted as a "national project" and was the result of a common will of all of Turkey. He pointed out that the universal exposition in Antalya already made history in terms of the number of participant countries.

More than 50 countries are expected to participate in the EXPO 2016, including China, Japan, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Qatar, Uganda, Mexico, Zimbabwe, Burundi,the Netherlands,Germany and Hong Kong.

"I believe it will also break a record with the number of visitors," Erdogan said.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu added such shows meant "training and entertainment for the public, branding for the host country, and introduction opportunities for the participant countries."