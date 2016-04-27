Turkey's Galatasaray Odeabank became the 2016 Eurocup basketball champions Wednesday after beating France's Strasbourg 78-67 in the final played at the Abdi Ipekci Arena in Istanbul.

Galatasaray beat the visiting team in the second and last game of the finals.

Head coach Ergin Ataman said: "I'm proud of my team, the players, the fans, Galatasaray, and Turkish basketball."