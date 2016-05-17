Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, who suffered a hamstring injury in his first race of the season, is getting treatment in Germany. He is scheduled to compete at Friday's meet in the Czech Republic.

The hamstring injury is unlikely to prevent Bolt from competing at Friday's meet in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, Bolt's coach Glen Mills said.

Bolt has got "slight discomfort" following his 100 metres victory in Saturday's Cayman Invitational. He is scheduled to run the 100m at the Golden Spike IAAF World Challenge in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Friday.

Bolt is being treated by Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt who has been working with him for much of the past decade.