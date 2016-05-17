POLITICS
Bolt is being treated in Munich after he suffered a hamstring injury in first win of the season.
A picture of Usain Bolt from his Facebook page. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
May 17, 2016

Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, who suffered a hamstring injury in his first race of the season, is getting treatment in Germany. He is scheduled to compete at Friday's meet in the Czech Republic.

The hamstring injury is unlikely to prevent Bolt from competing at Friday's meet in Ostrava, the Czech Republic, Bolt's coach Glen Mills said.

Bolt has got "slight discomfort" following his 100 metres victory in Saturday's Cayman Invitational. He is scheduled to run the 100m at the Golden Spike IAAF World Challenge in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Friday.

Bolt is being treated by Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt who has been working with him for much of the past decade.

Bolt is targeting an Olympic three-peat at the Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics in August. He will be defending his 100, 200 and 4x100 relay world records.

"I think he has a slight discomfort in his hamstring, so he didn't bother push it after that, but he'll be alright," Mills told a local radio station. "He's in Germany as we speak and the doctors say he will be fine."

Bolt told reporters that he was a bit rusty but would be ready for Jamaica's Olympic trials taking place from June 30 to July 3 in Kingston.

"If you saw the race, you could see he was grimacing a bit," said Mills. "(I) didn't think he was under any pressure, but he was just grimacing because he wanted to really push it, but he was just grimacing that he couldn't get the chance to do so."

SOURCE:Reuters
