Turkey became the first country on Monday to host World Humanitarian Summit in Istanbul, gathering representatives from most of the UN member states.

The summit comes as the Syrian civil war enters its sixth year, and Europe faces the worst refugee crisis since World War II as global social inequality has reached a peak amid a rising world population.

Hosted by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, world leaders of United Nations member states, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US Vice-President Joe Biden, are set to gather in Turkey's biggest city on Monday and Tuesday.

During the summit, attended by 125 of the UN's 193 member states, at least 50 heads of government will announce several commitments to reduce humanitarian disasters.

These include: preventing and ending conflict; respecting the rules of war; addressing forced displacement; achieving gender equality; responding to climate change; ending the need for aid; and investing in humanity.

Winnie Byanyima, executive director of Oxfam International, who will address government leaders at the summit, said in a statement on Thursday: "Leaders at the World Humanitarian Summit must make concrete commitments that deliver real change for civilians facing disaster and conflict."

"Fundamentally, we must see action from world leaders to reverse the shocking erosion of respect for international humanitarian law - this could be the summit's single most important legacy," Byanyima said.

Oxfam International is an international federation of 18 humanitarian organisations "working together with partners and local communities in more than 90 countries," according to its offical website.

Russian leader declines invitation

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced on May 5 that it would pull out of the summit because of a "lack of hope" and it would "address the massive needs" caused by violence against its medical staff in conflict areas including Syria, Yemen and South Sudan.