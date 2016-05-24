Coca-Cola has announced its plan to halt production of its sugar-sweetened beverages in Venezuela due to scarcity of sugar in the country.

A representative of Coca-Cola in Venezuela said that the company will continue producing sugarless drinks such as Coca-Cola Light (Diet Coke). Coca-Cola is calling on suppliers and government authorities to take the necessary actions for a prompt solution, Coca-Cola spokeswoman Kerry Tressler said in a statement to media.

"Sugar suppliers in Venezuela have informed us that they will temporarily cease operations due to a lack of raw materials," she added.

Venezuela is facing skyrocketing inflation of 700 percent and a worsening food crisis. The economy is on the verge of collapse due to a record fall in prices of oil in the international market.

The state of deep recession has triggered spontaneous demonstrations across the country. Lootings have become more common amid worsening food shortages, frequent power cuts and the world's highest inflation.