As Europe's elite get ready for the continent's biggest football competition in a weeks' time, some big names were omitted from the 23-man squads who'll be battling it out in France for glory.

Here's some big names who've been excluded from their squads:

SPAIN:

The reigning champions will be without forwards Diego Costa and Fernando Torres and midfielders Santi Cazorla and Juan Mata.

Costa and Cazorla are injured, but Mata was omitted because of his "low performance", despite having 10 goals and 11 assists under his belt for Manchester United in last season's Premier League.

Real Madrid's Isco and Daniel Carvajal, Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez and Sevilla's target man Fernando Llorente were also excluded.

GERMANY

The Germans will be without the services of striker Marco Reus, who scored 23 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

An injury got him sidelined and manager Joachim Louw decided to omit him.