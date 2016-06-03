POLITICS
Euro 2016: Big names who'll miss the tournament
24 teams split into 6 groups will play for the coverted Euro 2016 trophy in France from 10 June to 10 July.
By Staff Reporter
June 3, 2016

As Europe's elite get ready for the continent's biggest football competition in a weeks' time, some big names were omitted from the 23-man squads who'll be battling it out in France for glory.

Here's some big names who've been excluded from their squads:

SPAIN:

The reigning champions will be without forwards Diego Costa and Fernando Torres and midfielders Santi Cazorla and Juan Mata.

Costa and Cazorla are injured, but Mata was omitted because of his "low performance", despite having 10 goals and 11 assists under his belt for Manchester United in last season's Premier League.

Real Madrid's Isco and Daniel Carvajal, Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez and Sevilla's target man Fernando Llorente were also excluded.

GERMANY

The Germans will be without the services of striker Marco Reus, who scored 23 goals and eight assists in 43 appearances for Borussia Dortmund.

An injury got him sidelined and manager Joachim Louw decided to omit him.

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will also miss the tournament.

ITALY

Marco Verratti and central midfielder Claudio Marchisio were both excluded from the Azzuri squad because of injuries.

Forward Mario Balotelli was sidelined because of his poor form.

FRANCE

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema who scored 28 goals in 36 games last season, was not called up after being charged with "participation in a criminal association" and "conspiracy to blackmail" after he appeared before an investigating magistrate near Paris in early November.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette was also excluded as he shares a similar story despite having no criminal accusation against him.

The tournament kicks off on 10 June in Paris and sees hosts France play Romania in the opener.

24 teams are divided into six groups with the finals being played in Paris on 10 July.

SOURCE:TRT World
