TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Six school children among 14 dead in Turkey bus accident
At least 14 people, including six school children, lost their lives and 26 others were injured after a bus fell into an irrigation canal in Osmaniye City on Sunday.
Six school children among 14 dead in Turkey bus accident
The bus which crashed is pulled out of an irrigation canal in Osmaniye City, Turkey on April 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2016

At least 14 people, including six school children, lost their lives and 26 others were injured after a bus crashed into a car and veered into an irrigation canal in the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Osmaniye-Kozan highway in the vicinity of Cevdetiye village.

The bus – which was carrying pupils, parents and teachers – was on its way back from a school trip to a national park and museum outside Osmaniye City when it crashed into a car, lost control and rolled into the irrigation canal.

Local residents jumped into the canal in an attempt to rescue its passengers.

Recommended

Three female students, the same number of male students and eight adults died in the incident.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where, according to Health Minister Recep Akdag, one of the 26 injured was in critical condition.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan