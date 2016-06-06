At least 14 people, including six school children, lost their lives and 26 others were injured after a bus crashed into a car and veered into an irrigation canal in the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye on Sunday.

The accident took place on the Osmaniye-Kozan highway in the vicinity of Cevdetiye village.

The bus – which was carrying pupils, parents and teachers – was on its way back from a school trip to a national park and museum outside Osmaniye City when it crashed into a car, lost control and rolled into the irrigation canal.

Local residents jumped into the canal in an attempt to rescue its passengers.