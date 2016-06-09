Russian tennis supremo Maria Sharapova says she will be appealing a two-year ban for doping imposed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Wednesday.

Sharapova, who turned 29 in April, made the statement in a post on her Facebook page:

The star tested positive for the banned substance meldonium at the Australia Open in January.

In a statement, the ITF said the five-times Grand Slam champion's ban would be backdated to January 26 this year.

It said the two-year ban will only end at midnight on January 25, 2018, which is after the Australian Open.

This means her results and prize money from the Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals, would be cancelled out.

In her statement, Sharapova said an independent tribunal in London held in May had found that she had not intentionally violated anti-doping rules.

A 33-page report of the tribunal's findings said: "The ITF accepts that the player did not engage in conduct that she knew constituted an anti-doping rule violation," but it rejected her assertion that there was no "significant" fault on her part.

"She was the sole author of her own misfortune," it said.

On its website, the ITF said the ban, which could have been as long as four years, had been backdated due to Sharapova's "prompt admission" that she took the substance.

Wada later issued a short statement saying it would review the decision before deciding whether to use its independent right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The two-year ban means Sharapova will not be eligible to play until she's 30, and raises the question of whether she will ever play again.

Major Sponsors To Continue Relationship

The ban will have an enormous impact on Sharapova's earning potential.

Her career earnings amount to $36 million while her off-court earnings, according to Forbes, are around $200 million.

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer cut its ties after the news of her doping violation while other sponsors such as Porsche distanced themselves from her.

But her two biggest sponsors, Nike and Head Tennis, say they will continue their relationship with the tennis star.

In a statement, Nike said, "The ITF Tribunal has found that Maria did not intentionally break its rules. Maria has always made her position clear, has apologised for her mistake and is now appealing the length of the ban.

"Based on the decision of the ITF and their factual findings, we hope to see Maria back on court and will continue to partner with her."

Chairman of Head Tennis Johan Eliasch, said in a statement on Facebook, "We believe, based on the facts and circumstances provided to us, this is a flawed decision. Head will continue to support Miss Sharapova."

