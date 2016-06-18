Ramadan, the month in which Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, used to be the time when young men would play night-long cricket tournaments throughout the narrow streets and lanes of Karachi.

The intensity of these 'night matches', played with a tennis ball wrapped around in adhesive tape, would be particularly strong whenever a big home series was in sight.

All of that changed on March 3, 2009, when the Sri Lankan cricket team were attacked by heavily armed terrorists in the city of Lahore right before an international match.

No one from the Sri Lankan team was killed, but seven Pakistanis, mostly policemen, lost their lives in the ensuing gun battle.

The incident scared away international cricket from Pakistan, which has since then struggled to organise a home test series.

Now Pakistan cricket captain Misbah-ul Haq hopes the upcoming test series in England will help spur the return of international cricket to the South Asian nation after a seven-year absence.

Improved security in Pakistan in recent years has prompted calls for international teams to return, but test playing nations have so far refused to tour a country where militants still pose a threat.

Misbah told Reuters he hoped the four-test series in England "would help revive cricket series in Pakistan".

Since 2009, Pakistan's national team has been hosting foreign teams in the United Arab Emirates.

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron also sent a good luck message to Pakistan's team, saying: "I hope that one day in the not too distant future I will be able to wish the England cricket team a successful tour of Pakistan."