Cristiano Ronaldo finally grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons as Portugal booked a place in the last-16 stage of Euro 2016 with a 3-3 draw against a spirited Hungary side on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, who threw a reporter's microphone into a lake when approached during a pre-match team walk, banished all doubts about his ability to galvanize an underachieving Portuguese side with a stunning rescue effort.

Spurred on by the negative press and long-time rival Lionel Messi's magic in the Copa America, Ronaldo scored twice on a night Portugal trailed surprise package Hungary for a major part of the game.

Hungary were in the lead early, courtesy Zoltan Gera's strike, before Ronaldo slipped in a pass to Nani to equalise before half-time.

Hungary captain Balazs Dzsudzsak then scored in the 47th and 55th minute to put Portugal on the brink of an early exit. But it was destined to be Ronaldo's night as the three-time World Player of the Year responded with a bit of trademark brilliance.

A sumptuous backheel and a towering header meant Ronaldo moved within a goal of Michel Platini's record mark of nine goals in Euro finals. In the process, the 31-year-old became the first player to score in four European Championships.

"It was an insane match," Ronaldo said after a record 17 appearances in the tournament.

"Of course, we wanted to win and qualify in first place, but the main thing is we're through."

The result, however, did not hurt Hungary much as they topped Group F to also progress to the last-16.

Debutants Iceland, Belgium and Republic of Ireland also moved to the knockout stage.

Iceland will take on England in Nice after their first ever win in major finals.

"I've always supported England at big international tournaments when we haven't been playing," said Iceland co-coach Heimir Hallgrimsson.

"It's a dream come true, but we go into the game to get a result. We believe in our ability."

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson swept Iceland into an 18th-minute lead at the Stade de France, with Austria paying dearly for Aleksandar Dragovic's missed first-half penalty.

Substitute Alessandro Schoepf levelled for Austria on the hour, but Traustason's 94th-minute strike condemned Marcel Koller's side, highly-fancied to shine before the tournament, to a premature exit.