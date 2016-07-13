From business to sport, women are breaking barriers and burying old stereotypes.

They're transforming countries, managing multi-national companies and making an impact in various industries.

Our list of the most powerful women in the world is not based on financial status, but rather on skills, creativity and influence which has significant impact in their respective fields.

1. Serena Williams: Tennis star

Serena Williams is the highest-paid female athlete in the world.

According to Forbes, she made around $78 million in 2015.

Despite her riches, the 35-year-old tennis star has been dominating the sport.

Her 2015 season included three Grand Slam titles and only three losses in 56 matches.

After winning Saturday's Wimbledon final, Williams has reached her career best of 22 Grand Slam titles which equals the record set by tennis great, Steffi Graf.

In addition to her success on the court, she has never shied away from taking action against sexism and racism.

She is also known for her stand with the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign in the US.

2. Angela Merkel: Chancellor of Germany

She is probably the most powerful woman in the world and, according to Forbes, she is currently ranked only second to US President Barack Obama.

If a human life matters above everything else then she has even outdone Obama.

Merkel opened up her country for hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing war in Syria.

And she did that despite criticism, and knowing that her political opponents would use it against her.

She has also been leading efforts to convince other countries to do the same, and tried to stop Britain from voting out of the EU.

Being the leader of the European Union's biggest economy, she was at the forefront of efforts to revitalise growth in the region following the 2008 global financial crisis.

Under her leadership, Germany bailed out a sinking EU economy.

However, she also took a firm stand on issues which made her unpopular in neighboring countries.

She insisted that Greece must cut back on social benefits to come out of the economic crisis instead of looking at Berlin for a bailout.

3. Christine Lagarde: Head of IMF

The world knows her as the woman who decides the fate of countries stuck deep in debt.

Born in France in 1956, Christine Lagarde was16 when she lost her father and then saw the struggles of her mother who singlehandedly looked after the whole family.

A year later she was part of the national synchronised swimming team.

From there she went on to graduate as a lawyer, joined the international law firm Baker and McKenzie, and rose to become its first female boss.

She ventured into French politics and ultimately became the first female finance minister for France.

At the time, she was also the first woman to hold that office in any of the G8 countries.

Lagarde joined the IMF in 2011 and became the first woman to head the lender of last resort, at a difficult time for the world economy.

4. Indra Nooyi: Chief Executive Officer of PepsiCo

India-born American Indra Nooyi has been the Chief Executive Officer of the world's second largest food and beverage giant PepsiCo, since 2006.

Nooyi is one of the few foreign-born executives of either gender in top US corporate ranks.

She served as president prior to becoming CEO in 2001.