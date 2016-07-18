Germany's Phillip Weyer became the European champion in speedcubing, or solving a Rubik's cube puzzle, in Prague on Sunday, reaching an average time of 7.88 seconds.

Weyer in fact clocked just the second fastest time, behind Australian world champion Feliks Zemdegs, but won the European title because it goes to the best-placed European contender.

Zemdegs, a world-record holder, averaged 7.07 seconds at the Prague event, which attracted over 500 participants.

Weyer said it took years of hard work to get to the top.

"Practice, practice, practice," he said.

"You don't just get fast really quickly, so you have to practice a lot to get serious results. That's the only advice I can give." he said.