General Hulusi Akar will continue to serve as Turkey's Chief of General Staff, the Turkish Supreme Military Council decided late on Thursday.

The Supreme Military Council also decided that Land Forces Commander Gen. Salih Zeki Colak, Air Forces Commander Gen. Abidin Unal, Naval Forces Commander Gen. Recep Bulent Bostanoglu, and Fleet Commander Admiral Veysel Kosele were also going to keep their respective posts, said presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin at a press briefing following the Council's five-hour long meeting held in Ankara, Turkey's capital.

Following the meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, the council's decisions were approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kalin added.

The decisions come two weeks after a faction of Turkey's armed forces staged a botched coup on July 15 with an aim to topple the democratically-elected government.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler was appointed the new Gendarmerie Commander while Guler's previous post was given to former First Army Commander Gen. Umit Dundar.

Gen. Musa Avsever is now the new First Army Commander while Gen. Ismail Metin Temel is the Second Army Commander.

Third Army Commander Gen. Ismail Serdar Savas and Aegean Army Commander Gen. Abdullah Recep are also keeping their posts, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.