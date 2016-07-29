It was dubbed the 'Moscow Olympics', but for the dozens of shunned Russian athletes, the 'Games' in their own backyard will do little to banish the feeling of injustice.

With the world's attention turning to Brazil for the 2016 Olympics, Russia's banned track and field athletes were confined to an ageing stadium, competing more for symbolism than for glory.

53 of the 67 Russian track and field athletes banned by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) over evidence of state-sponsored doping were part in the event in Moscow, called 'Stars 2016', and on the tournament's opening day on Thursday they called for perseverance and defiance of international athletics authorities.

"We needed to make a statement," discus thrower Yekaterina Strokova told reporters of the consolation meet, which garnered an audience of some 150 people, mostly athletes' friends and relatives.

"We needed to show good results, to show that we would have looked good on the international level. They (competitors in Rio) would probably have been afraid of us."

Russia's athletics federation, initially suspended in November over a bombshell report alleging state-sponsored doping and corruption in the sport, presented the meet as consolation for athletes missing out on the Games.

Earlier in the day, dozens of Russian competitors in other sports flew off to Brazil after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) resisted a blanket ban against the country.

This combination image shows some of the top Russian athletes who may miss the upcoming 2016 summer Olympics in Rio. Top row, from left: Sergey Shubenkov (men's 110 metres hurdles), Yelena Isinbayeva (women's pole vault), Vladimir Morozov (men's 50-metre freestyle swim), and Yuliya Efimova (women's 100m breaststroke swim). Second row, from left: Sofya Velikaya (Women's sabre), Aliya Mustafina (Artistic Gymnastics), Dmitriy Muserskiy (L) and Dmitriy Ilinykh (men's volleyball), and Evgenia Kanaeva (Rhythmic Gymnastics).

"This is a form of material compensation for the things that we couldn't do," the president of Russia's athletics federation, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, told reporters, referring to the 100,000-ruble ($1,500) prize for first place and other cash bonuses of up to 500,000 rubles.

The federation has come under fire by a number of Russian athletes who say the ban stemmed in part from athletics authorities' inability to undertake sweeping reforms in time for them to compete in Rio.

Hammer thrower Sergey Litvinov last week wrote a letter to IAAF president Sebastian Coe saying that relying on the Russian athletics federation "does not make me optimistic".

The federation decided to organise the three-hour competition after the Court of Arbitration for Sport last week rejected athletes' appeals against the IAAF ban.

Shlyakhtin said that the federation was not planning on holding any meets during Rio, rejecting the Cold War-era practice of holding alternative sporting events during the Olympic boycotts of 1980 and 1984.

Most Russian track and field stars, including world champion hurdler Sergey Shubenkov and high jumper Maria Kuchina, competed in Thursday's meet, which was topped off by a surprise appearance by sports minister Vitaly Mutko.