Ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing said on Monday it will buy Uber's China operations in a deal that will give Uber a stake in the company and end a two-year battle between the two.

The deal is valued at $35 billion according to a source familiar with the matter who didn't want to be named before the deal was made public.

It will combine Didi's $28 billion worth and Uber China's $7 billion valuation.

Didi confirmed the agreement on its official microblog, but gave no valuation.

San Francisco-based Uber Technologies will receive a 5.89 percent stake in Didi, but will have disproportionate "economic interests" of 17.7 percent with another 2.3 percent interest going to Uber China shareholders.

According to Didi's post, Uber will continue to operate independently.

"Cooperating with Uber will give the entire mobile travel industry a healthier order and a period of a higher level of development," it said.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick will join Didi's board, while Didi Chuxing chief Cheng Wei joining the Uber board.