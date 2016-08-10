The tennis competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics took a major hit in the run up to the Games when Swiss ace Roger Federer announced he would skip the event last month.

The prospects of a superstar podium finish were further dampened when the tournament started, with world no. 1 Novak Djokovic crashing out in a first round defeat to Juan Martin Del Potro. And on Tuesday, there were further tremors as defending champion and top seed Serena Williams bowed out, courtesy an upset 6-4, 6-3 loss to 21-year-old Elina Svitolina in the third round.

Defeat for the 34-year-old American robbed her of the chance to secure a fifth gold medal and her 2016 Games are now over after she and sister Venus were deposed as doubles champions in the first round.

Svitolina will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova for a place in the semi-finals.

Wimbledon champion Williams was clearly hampered by the shoulder injury which forced her to skip the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

At one point, she screamed in pain, "shoulder, shoulder".

She even served up five double faults in the seventh game of the second set as she suffered her earliest ever loss at an Olympic singles event.

"Obviously I am very disappointed. The better player won but I can't wait for next time. That will be a really good match and I look forward to it," said Williams.

"It was a great opportunity. It didn't work out the way I wanted it to, but at least I was able to make it to Rio. That was one of my goals.

"It was awesome and fun, but it's over now."

Williams, who held a 4-0 record over Svitolina going into Tuesday's tie, committed error after error.