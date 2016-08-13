TÜRKİYE
AK Party youth official found dead after being seized by PKK
Naci Adıyaman, the head of a local youth branch of Turkey's governing AK Party, was killed after being abducted last night in the southeastern province of Şırnak.
Naci Adıyaman. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 13, 2016

Turkish security forces have found the body of Naci Adıyaman, president of the governing AK Party's youth branch in the Beytüşşebap District of Turkey's southeastern Şırnak Province.

Adiyaman was kidnapped on Aug 12, by PKK terrorists who seized him from his car along with his brother Fikret Adıyaman near the village of Ayvalık just north of the Syrian border. The car was then reportedly burnt by the assailants.

Naci Adıyaman's body was found around 2pm (EET) around 1 kilometre from where the pair had been abducted. Operations aimed at rescuing Fikret Adıyaman and capturing the perpetrators are still being carried out.

The Adıyaman family is part of the Kurdish Jikri tribe, which supports the Turkish state. Another member of the family, Tahir Adıyaman, leads the local force of village guards – which assist the Turkish Army in the fight against the PKK – and stood as a deputy for the AK Party in the July 2015 elections.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmuş condemned the killing on Twitter, saying, "I strongly condemn the traitors, terrorists who kidnapped and killed our brother Fikret Adıyaman, president of the AK Party's Beytüşşebap youth branch."

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU. It resumed its 30-year-long armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
