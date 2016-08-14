US gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte and three team mates were robbed in a taxi hold-up by men posing as armed police officers, the US Olympic Committee said on Sunday.

The robbers demanded their money and other items, USOC spokesman Patrick Sandusky said. An International Olympic Committee spokesman had earlier denied that Lochte had been held up at gunpoint.

"According to four members of the US Olympic Swimming Team [Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger, Jimmy Feigen and Ryan Lochte], they left France House early Sunday morning in a taxi headed for the Olympic Village," Sandusky said.

"Their taxi was stopped by individuals posing as armed police officers who demanded the athletes' money and other personal belongings.

"All four athletes are safe and cooperating with authorities."

News of the incident first broke with Lochte's mother, Ileana telling US media that her son was held up at gunpoint.