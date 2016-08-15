Usain Bolt roared into Olympic history Sunday, capturing an unprecedented third consecutive 100 metres crown with a time of 9.81 seconds to confirm his place in the pantheon of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen.

The win took the sprinter a step closer to his goal of winning a historic "triple-triple" combination of gold in the 100m, 200m and the 4x100m relay in three consecutive Olympics.

Bolt said two more victories in the 200m and 4x100m relay this week would assure him of "immortality."

"Somebody said I can become immortal. Two more medals to go and I can sign off. Immortal," said Bolt after his win.

Although well short of his world record,Bolt meanwhile expressed satisfaction with his performance.

"It was brilliant. I didn't go so fast but I'm so happy I won. I told you guys I was going to do it," he said.

The 29-year-old Jamaican legend, competing in his final Olympics, powered over the line in 9.81sec, vanquishing drug-tainted American rival Justin Gatlin who took silver with Andre De Grasse of Canada claiming bronze.

Wayde smashes 400m record

South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk ran the fastest single lap in history to win the 400 metres gold medal in 43.03 seconds and break a 17-year-old world record at the Olympic Games on Sunday.