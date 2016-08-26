One of the top executives at South Korea's Lotte Group was found dead on Friday, seen as a suspected suicide, hours before he was to be questioned by prosecutors conducting a criminal probe into the country's fifth-largest conglomerate.

Lotte confirmed the death of Vice Chairman Lee In-won, which comes after the group was subjected in June to the widespread corporate raids by government prosecutors investigating corruption allegations.

Lee had been with the group for 43 years and was the most senior executive outside the Shin family that controls the conglomerate.

He was a longtime CEO of Lotte Shopping, one of the group's biggest businesses.

The police said Lee's body was found on Friday morning under a tree along a walking and cycling path near Seoul.

The deceased, wearing shorts and a black windbreaker, appeared to have hung himself from a tree with a necktie. A maroon umbrella with the Lotte logo was found nearby.

"It is difficult to believe," Lotte Group said in a text message to reporters.

South Korean prosecutors are investigating allegations of embezzlement, and tax evasions at Lotte Group.