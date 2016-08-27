Three former top Turkish diplomats and two CEOs were remanded in custody on charges pertaining to the July 15 deadly coup attempt.

Diplomats Gurcan Balik, Ali Findik and Tuncay Babali were sent to jail, pending trial after their testimonies in an Ankara court.

Gurcan Balik once served as an executive assistant to former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu as well as foreign policy advisor to the country's 11th President Abdullah Gul.

Ali Findik and Tuncay Babali are former ambassadors to Costa Rica and Canada who had been removed from their posts due to links to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Turkey acuses FETO along with its leader, Fethullah Gulen, of being behind the last month's attempted coup and is sought by Turkey's judiciary to face charges relating to failed attempt.

Gulen is also accused of leading a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as the parallel state.

The cult leader has been living in a self-imposed exile in the United States since 1999.

The failed putsch left 240 people killed and nearly 2,200 others injured.

Along with the two CEOs, another five suspects were arrested and accused of providing financial support to the FETO.