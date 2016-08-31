Mylan, the US-based drug manufacturer at the centre of a controversy over the exorbitantly priced anti-allergic medicine, has come under fresh attack from politicians.

Democrat Elizabeth Warren and 19 other US senators voiced concern to the chief executive of Mylan about the high cost of its EpiPen on Tuesday, calling the device used in the case of life-threatening allergies "exorbitantly expensive".

Mylan has been under fire for steadily raising the price of the device from about $100 in 2008 to about $600 currently.

In a letter to Mylan CEO Heather Bresch, the lawmakers asked the company to spell out the company's programmes to provide some people with lower cost EpiPens.

Such discount programmes are often an "industry tactic to keep costs high through a complex shell game," the letter said.

"Insurance companies, the government and employers still bear the burden of these excessive prices. In turn, those costs are eventually passed on to consumers in the form of higher premiums," the senators wrote.

Mylan said this week it would launch the first generic version of its allergy auto-injector EpiPen for $300, half the price of the branded product, the drugmaker's second step in less than a week to counter the backlash over the product's steep price.

It also reduced the out-of-pocket costs of EpiPen for some patients last week.