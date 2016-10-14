Three of the biggest US banks, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo & Co, reported a fall in profits on Friday, however, producing better-than-expected results. Wall Street responded positively as financial stocks rose.

JP Morgan's assets reported a 7.6% drop in quarterly profit. The New York firm, run by James Dimon, hit off the third-quarter with both revenue and profit far above expectations.

Earnings per share fell from $1.68 to $1.58 as opposed to analysts' expectations of $1.39 earnings per share.

Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest bank by assets reported a 10.5% fall in the third-quarter profit and decreased revenue, yet the results were better than what analysts had predicted.

The bank's net income fell to $3.84 billion, or $1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended September 30 from $4.29 billion, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated earnings of $1.16 per share.

The San Francisco bank Wells Fargo & Co reported its fourth straight fall in quarterly profit. The bank still posted net income that topped analyst estimates, helped in part by lower than expected loan loss provisions.