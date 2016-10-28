Twitter Inc announced Thursday that it will shut down the video-sharing mobile app Vine, in a bid to cut 9 percent of its workforce worldwide to keep costs down after beating Wall Street quarterly earnings expectations.

Twitter introduced Vine in January 2013 as a way for users to share short videos that were six seconds or less.

The service was popular with members of the microblogging site and gave rise to several so-called "Vine stars."

The news stirred up social media and #Vine quickly became the top-trending topic on Twitter in the US, with over 1.64 million tweets in just a few hours.