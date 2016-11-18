In what is Volkswagen's biggest restructuring plan in history, the European car manufacturing giant has announced it will cut 30,000 jobs worldwide at its core VW brand by 2020 to raise the company's annual savings to $3.9 billion.

The move is part of Volkswagen's effort to recover from last year's diesel emissions cheating scandal and invest further in electric and self-driving cars, which will create future jobs.

Volkswagen in June agreed to a $15.3 billion settlement to buy back emissions-cheating diesel vehicles and to compensate consumers.

The German car maker admitted in September last year to committing a systematic rigging to cheat environmental tests since 2009 to conceal the fact that its diesel vehicles were emitting far more pollutants than allowed under US and California law.