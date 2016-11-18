Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim knocked back criticism of opposition MPs after a bill to postpone the sentencing of men convicted of child abuse if the act was committed without force, threat, or any other restriction on consent was brought before parliament.

"There are children who are married at an early age. They [the families] do not know the law. Their children have to go to jail. A couple [who marry underage] might have their own children but the father has to go to jail and the children are left alone," Yildirim told reporters in Ankara on Friday, adding that the measure aims to "get rid of this injustice."

"This is not an amnesty for rape. Our government has introduced the most serious punishments for rape. If there are such marriages [forced after rape], they will not be tolerated in any way," Yildirim said.

He said the law will only apply to offences committed before November 11, 2016.

Yildirim said claims that the law would practically legalise rape were "completely false," noting that the government had raised penalties for the crime, accusing the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) of exploiting the issue for political gain.