British teenagers drink almost a bathtub full of sugary drinks each year, a leading UK-based charity dedicated to cancer research said on Tuesday.

Cancer Research UK (CRUK), in its latest study, said children aged 11 to 18 consume on average 234 cans of sugar-sweetened soft drinks each year.

The figure amounts to almost a bath full and is more than double the figure for children aged between four and 10, whose average annual intake is 110 cans.

The data stems from a report carried out by the British health department and the Food Standards Agency, charting the population's diet and nutrition.

CRUK said there was an urgent need to further reduce children's intake of sugary drinks and threw its support behind the UK government's proposal to introduce a sugar tax.

"The ripple effect of a small tax on sugary drinks is enormous, and it will give soft drinks companies a clear incentive to reduce the amount of sugar in drinks," said Alison Cox, director of prevention at CRUK.

"But the government can do more to give the next generation a better chance. The UK has an epidemic on its hands, and needs to act now," she added.