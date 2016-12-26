POLITICS
British pop superstar George Michael dies aged 53
Michael's death was unexplained — but not suspicious, British police say.
Michael became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 26, 2016

British singer George Michael, who became one of the world's foremost pop idols of the 1980s with the group Wham!, died at his home in England on Sunday. He was 53.

In the mid-1980s, Wham! was one of the most successful pop duos ever with singles such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", "Careless Whisper," as well as "Last Christmas" and "The Edge of Heaven." He then forged a career as a successful solo artist.

TRT World 's Sarah Firth reports from London, United Kingdom.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
