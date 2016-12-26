British singer George Michael, who became one of the world's foremost pop idols of the 1980s with the group Wham!, died at his home in England on Sunday. He was 53.

In the mid-1980s, Wham! was one of the most successful pop duos ever with singles such as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go", "Careless Whisper," as well as "Last Christmas" and "The Edge of Heaven." He then forged a career as a successful solo artist.